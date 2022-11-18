Bobcat Insider: Linebacker Jory Choate, coach Brent Vigen featured in run-up to rivalry game with Montana

BOZEMAN — The week's Bobcat Insider features interviews with Montana State linebacker Jory Choate and head coach Brent Vigen ahead of MSU's rivalry matchup with the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.

Choate, the son of former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate, is in his final season with the Bobcats, and is known as a meticulous worker and great team player. Due to his lineage, he has a unique perspective on the Cat-Griz rivalry. Choate is the focus of this week's "Final Drive" segment.

Vigen's Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) come into Saturday's game with a chance to run the table in the conference and win at least a share of the league title for the first time since 2012. The Grizzles (7-3, 4-3) have designs on spoiling it, just as they did last season.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana.


