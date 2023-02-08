Bobcat Insider: Jubrile Belo's blocks record, women's response highlight week

BOZEMAN — Montana State's men won twice last week to remain in second place in the Big Sky Conference standings as we enter the stretch run of the regular season. MSU's women split their games last week but are still holding on to first place.

Coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford again sat down to discuss their team's fortunes this week on the Bobcat Insider show.

Last week, during a 69-68 comeback win over Northern Arizona, Bobcats big man Jubrile Belo broke the school's career record for blocked shots with 150, exceeding Dewey Michaels' mark of 149 established from 1991-95.

MSU's women were subdued in a 79-50 loss at NAU last Thursday but bounced back with an 80-60 win two days later at Northern Colorado. The Bobcats are one game ahead of NAU in first place in the Big Sky standings.

The Bobcat men own a 17-8 overall record and a 10-2 mark in the league. The women are 16-8 overall and 9-3 in the Big Sky.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.