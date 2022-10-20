Bobcat Insider focuses on LB Callahan O'Reilly ahead of Weber State showdown

BOZEMAN — Senior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly is the featured guest this week on the Bobcat Insider Show as Montana State gets set to host Weber State in a top-5 showdown on Saturday.

O'Reilly, a Bozeman High alum, has been with the MSU program since first redshirting in the fall of 2017 and has become one of the Bobcats' defensive stalwarts. Last season he was named second-team All-Big Sky Conference. He is the focus of this week's "Final Drive" segment.

The No. 3-ranked Bobcats (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) welcome No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) to Bozeman on Saturday in a matchup with huge conference title and postseason implications. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

MSU head coach Brent Vigen will again be featured this week on the Bobcat Insider, which hosted by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

