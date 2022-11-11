Bobcat Insider: Defensive lineman Devin Slaughter featured; coach Brent Vigen sizes up Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, Montana State coach Brent Vigen talks about last week's last-second victory at Northern Arizona and looks ahead to this Saturday's road game at Cal Poly.

Also featured this week is a Veteran's Day special on MSU defensive lineman Devin Slaughter, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound former Army Ranger who walked on to the team.

The Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) face Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

