Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen sets stage for Big Sky Conference opener vs. Weber State

BOZEMAN — Montana State opens the Big Sky Conference portion of its schedule Saturday night on the road against longtime rival Weber State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

MSU coach Brent Vigen sets the stage for the Big Sky schedule this week on the Bobcat Insider show, which is hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. Offensive linemen J.T. Reed and Justus Perkins also join this week's show.

The Bobcats are coming off a blowout victory over Stetson in their non-league finale last week. MSU went 2-1 in its preseason schedule, with its only loss coming on the road in Week 2 against top-ranked South Dakota State. The Cats are seeking to win their second straight Big Sky title in 2023.