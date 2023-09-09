Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen looks ahead to grudge match vs. No. 1 South Dakota State

BOZEMAN — Montana State coach Brent Vigen breaks down Montana State's showdown against South Dakota State in this edition of the Bobcat Insider coaches show, brought to you by MTN Sports.

Defensive backs Simeon Woodard and Miles Jackson also join the show, as do twins Taco and Caden Dowler.

The game, which pits the No. 3-ranked Bobcats against the No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Jackrabbits, kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m. Mountain time from Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D, and will be broadcast on CBS stations across the state.

