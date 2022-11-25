Bobcat Insider: Breaking down a big Brawl win — and the return of Isaiah Ifanse

BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's biggest weapons is returning for the FCS playoffs — and beyond.

Running back Isaiah Ifanse, who has yet to play this season due to recovery from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be available when the Bobcats host a second-round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bobcat Stadium. Ifanse hasn't played since MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.

"His status is he's a go," Bobcats coach Brent Vigen said.

Per NCAA rules, Ifanse can play in four playoff games and still maintain a final year of eligibility. Thus, Ifanse is expected to come back to the Bobcats next season as well.

Ifanse has 3,461 career rushing yards, leaving him 186 yards shy of breaking MSU's career record held by Bobcat hall of famer Ryan Johnson (1998-2002). Ifanse rushed for a single-season school record of 1,623 yards in 2021, helping the Cats reach the national title game for the first time since 1984.

Ifanse is the subject of this week's "Final Drive" segment hosted by MTN's Ashley Washburn as part of the weekly Bobcat Insider show. Vigen also joins the show to discuss the Bobcats' 55-21 rout of rival Montana last week, as well as the upcoming playoffs and Ifanse's return to the lineup.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

