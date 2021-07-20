Big Sky Conference announces league schedules for Montana State women's, men's basketball

The Big Sky Conference announced the full 2021-2022 league schedules for the Montana State women's and men's basketball teams on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

For both the men and women, Big Sky teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, with 10 games each home and away. This marks a return to the system used prior to the COVID-altered 2020-2021 season. There will be a brief period of conference play in early December, before things open in full swing after Christmas.

The MSU women, who finished third in the Big Sky last season with a 17-6 (13-3) record, open conference play at home against Northern Colorado on Dec. 2 and Sacramento State on Dec. 4. After Christmas, the Bobcats will be on the road against Weber State on Dec. 30 and last season's regular season and tournament champion, Idaho State, on Jan. 1. The Bobcat women will host Montana on Jan. 8, and will play the Lady Griz in Missoula on Feb. 26.

The Bobcat men, who made a surprise run to the Big Sky Championship game and finished 13-10 (8-6) last season, will open their conference slate on the road against UNC (Dec. 2) and Sac St (Dec. 4). MSU's first match-up with rival Montana will come at home on Jan. 8 in doubleheader fashion with the women. MSU travels to Missoula on Feb. 26.

The Big Sky Conference tournament is once again in Boise, Idaho. The women begin play on Monday, March 7. The men's tournament will start on March 9.

Montana State women's basketball 2021-22 Big Sky Conference schedule:

vs. Northern Colorado, Dec. 2

vs. Sacramento State, Dec. 4

at Weber State, Dec. 30

at Idaho State, Jan. 1

vs. Idaho, Jan. 6

vs. Montana, Jan. 8

at Southern Utah, Jan. 15

vs. Northern Arizona, Jan. 20

vs. Portland State, Jan. 22

at Eastern Washington, Jan. 27

at Idaho, Jan. 29

vs. Idaho State, Feb. 3

vs. Weber State, Feb. 5

at Portland State, Feb. 10

at Northern Arizona, Feb. 12

vs. Eastern Washington, Feb. 17

vs. Southern Utah, Feb. 19

at Montana, Feb. 26

at Sacramento State, March 2

at Northern Colorado, March 4

March 7-11 at Big Sky Conference tournament (Boise, Idaho)

Montana State men's basketball 2021-22 Big Sky Conference schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2 at Northern Colorado

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Sacramento State

Thursday, Dec. 30 vs. Weber State

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Idaho State

Thursday, Jan. 6 at Idaho

Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Montana

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Southern Utah

Thursday, Jan. 20 at Northern Arizona

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Portland State

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Eastern Washington

Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. Idaho

Thursday, Feb. 3 at Idaho State

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Weber State

Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Portland State

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Northern Arizona

Thursday, Feb. 17 at Eastern Washington

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Southern Utah

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Montana

Thursday, March 3 vs. Sacramento State

Saturday, March 5 vs. Northern Colorado

March 9-12 at Big Sky Conference tournament (Boise, Idaho)