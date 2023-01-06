Balanced Montana State men cruise to Big Sky road win at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Jubrile Belo led three Montana State players in double figures with 17 points and the Bobcats rolled to a 77-56 Big Sky Conference victory at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Belo, the Big Sky's reigning MVP and defensive player of the year, made 7 of 9 field goals and grabbed eight rebounds. Great Osobor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Darius Brown II contributed 10 points for MSU. The Bobcats shot 56.9% (29 of 51) from the field.

Osobor had six rebounds and Brown dished out seven assists. MSU's Sam Lecholat pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Northern Colorado was led by Langston Reynolds, who scored 12 points. Brock Wisne had 10 points for the Bears. As a team, UNC shot just 38.3% (23 of 60).

The Bobcats (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) travel to play Northern Arizona on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain time.

