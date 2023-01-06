Watch Now
Balanced Montana State men cruise to Big Sky road win at Northern Colorado

Montana State guard Darius Brown II drives against Northern Colorado's Riley Abercrombie during their game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Greeley, Colo.
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jan 05, 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — Jubrile Belo led three Montana State players in double figures with 17 points and the Bobcats rolled to a 77-56 Big Sky Conference victory at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Belo, the Big Sky's reigning MVP and defensive player of the year, made 7 of 9 field goals and grabbed eight rebounds. Great Osobor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Darius Brown II contributed 10 points for MSU. The Bobcats shot 56.9% (29 of 51) from the field.

Osobor had six rebounds and Brown dished out seven assists. MSU's Sam Lecholat pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Northern Colorado was led by Langston Reynolds, who scored 12 points. Brock Wisne had 10 points for the Bears. As a team, UNC shot just 38.3% (23 of 60).

The Bobcats (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) travel to play Northern Arizona on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain time.

