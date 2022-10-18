Alex Singleton is second ex-Montana State LB in as many days to star on NFL stage

BILLINGS — Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton became the second former Montana State player in as many days to put up eye-popping numbers in an NFL game. Singleton's performance, though, nearly set NFL records.

Singleton, who was a standout linebacker for the Bobcats from 2011-14, made 21 total tackles (19 solo) in the Broncos 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, tied for the fourth-most total stops in a single game in NFL history and three shy of the all-time record, according to the website pro-football-reference.com.

Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers (in 2013) and David Harris of the New York Jets (in 2007) share the single-game mark of 24 total tackles. Kiko Alonso of the Buffalo Bills made 22 stops in a 2013 with the Buffalo Bills.

Singleton's 21 total tackles place him in a six-way tie for fourth-most all-time. Meanwhile, Singleton's 19 solo stops are the second-most in an NFL game behind the 20 tackles made by Harris in 2007, according to pro-football-reference.

Singleton, of Thousand Oaks, California, is the second former Bobcat to put together a standout effort in as many days in the NFL. On Sunday, Troy Andersen finished with a game-high 13 tackles (seven solo) as the Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 in Atlanta.

Singleton joined the Broncos this season after spending the past three years as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He made 137 total tackles last year with the Eagles, and 120 the year prior. So far this year Singleton has 47 total tackles, 37 of which are solo stops.

Prior to the NFL, Singleton starred in the Canadian Football League, winning a Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018 and being named a CFL All-Star in two of his three seasons.