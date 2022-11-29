Watch Now
Tickets for Montana playoff football game at North Dakota State on sale

Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 29, 2022
MISSOULA — Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo, N.D, for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets.

They are being sold online at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ and the deadline to purchase them is this Wednesday at 2 p.m. All tickets for the away game versus North Dakota State will be delivered via mobile delivery transfer on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tickets cost $50.

The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The Griz overcame a 24-3 third-quarter deficit against Southeast Missouri on Saturday to win 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The North Dakota State Bison are seeded third and are the defending national champion, having one nine of the past 11 FCS titles.

