Tickets for Montana playoff football game at North Dakota State on sale

MISSOULA — Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo, N.D, for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets.

They are being sold online at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ and the deadline to purchase them is this Wednesday at 2 p.m. All tickets for the away game versus North Dakota State will be delivered via mobile delivery transfer on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tickets cost $50.

The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The Griz overcame a 24-3 third-quarter deficit against Southeast Missouri on Saturday to win 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The North Dakota State Bison are seeded third and are the defending national champion, having one nine of the past 11 FCS titles.