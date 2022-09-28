Spotlight is on record-setting Robby Hauck during this week's Grizzly Insider show

MISSOULA — This week's edition of the Grizzly Insider puts the spotlight on Robby Hauck.

The Montana safety broke the program's all-time record for tackles during last week's blowout of Portland State, improving his career total to 402 and surpassing the previous mark of 397 tackles set by Dante Olson. Hauck also had a 99-yard touchdown return of a field goal attempt that fell well short of the uprights on the last play of the first half.

Hauck and his father, head coach Bobby Hauck, join host Kyle Hansen on Wednesday for this week's Grizzly Insider at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

