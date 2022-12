Photos: Montana's season ends at North Dakota State

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana's Robby Hauck, left, embraces his uncle, Tim Hauck, after the Montana Grizzlies fell to North Dakota State 49-26 in the Fargodome on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Patrick O'Connell holds the football during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, left, embraces Montana head coach Bobby Hauck after the Bison defeated the Grizzlies 49-26 on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's TK Marshall races past Montana's Robby Hauck during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Tyler Terhark (80) celebrates with teammate TK Marshall after Marshall scored against Montana during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Griz defensive players look to the sideline during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cole Payton (15) runs the ball against the Grizzlies during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Corbin Walker (8) attempts to tackle North Dakota State's TaMerik Williams (22) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's AJ Forbes, left, and Hunter Mayginnes, center, look up at the scoreboard during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Tim Hauck embraces Marcus Welnel (37) and Robby Hauck (17) after Montana's loss to North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Levi Janacaro (36) attempts to chase down Cole Payton (15) of North Dakota State during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Nick Kubitz, right, picks off a Griz pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Isiah Childs (28) is tackled during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Jayden Dawson, left, Corbin Walker, center, and TraJon Cotton listen to their coaches on the sideline during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Daniel Britt looks to pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Griz players huddle up during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, right, congratulates North Dakota State's Spencer Waege after the Bison beat the Grizzlies on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Daniel Britt (8) looks to pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Chris Walker (55) and the game's referees talk after a penalty during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Dawson Weber (2) deflects a pass intended for Montana's Mitch Roberts (80) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Isiah Childs runs with the ball during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Alex Gubner (99), Marcus Welnel (37) and Robby Hauck (17) close in to tackle North Dakota State's Kobe Johnson (4) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Daniel Britt looks to the sideline for the play call during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz watches from the sideline during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Dawson Weber (2) picks off a pass intended for Montana's Aaron Fontes (14) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Jayden Price (23) tackles Montana's Matt Rensvold (81) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Kobe Johnson (4) scores a touchdown with Montana's Justin Ford (6) in pursuit during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Corbin Walker watches from the sideline after scoring on a pick-6 during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Bobby Hauck watches from the sideline during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Corbin Walker (8) intercepts a pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cam Miller throws a pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Nico Ramos kicks a field goal during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana players converge on a tackle during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Javier Derritt chases down a fumble during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Lucas Johnson fumbles the ball after a sack during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Justin Ford (6) tackles North Dakota State's TaMerik Williams (22) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's AJ Forbes prepares to snap the ball during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Isiah Childs is tackled during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Jacob McGourin (92) attempts to bring down North Dakota State's RaJa Nelson (17) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Bobby Hauck watches from the sideline during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Lucas Johnson runs with the ball during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck and his son, Robby Hauck, talk with North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz after the Bison beat the Grizzlies on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Eli Gillman powers through defenders during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Lucas Johnson hands the ball to Eli Gillman during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Robby Hauck (17) attempts a tackle during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's AJ Forbes and Journey Grimsrud embrace during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Lucas Johnson (7) scores on a keeper during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Joey Elwell (84) helps up Isiah Childs (28) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Isiah Childs (28) is tackled during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Lucas Johnson (7) looks to pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Lucas Johnson (7) looks to pass during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck walks to the locker room during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cam Miller (7) evades a tackle attempt by Montana's Alex Gubner (99) on his way to a touchdown during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cam Miller celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Patrick Rohrbach (41) punts the ball during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Malik Flowers prepares to return a kickoff during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cam Miller runs for a touchdown during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cam Miller (7) celebrates with Jake Lippe (19) and Cody Mauch (70) after scoring a touchdown during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Isiah Childs catches a pass in warmups during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Kobe Johnson runs the ball during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Zach Mathis (0) catches a pass over Montana's Robby Hauck (17) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State's Cam Miller throws passes to warm up during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Garrett Graves (5) attempts to tackle North Dakota State's Jayden Price (23) during Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Chris Walker warms up before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana captains Patrick O'Connell (58), Robby Hauck, far back, Mitch Roberts (80) and Lucas Johnson (7) take the field before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Trevin Gradney (27) and head coach Bobby Hauck look on before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Xavier Harris (13) leads the team into the locker room before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana players huddle before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

North Dakota State players warm up before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck looks on before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's linebackers huddle before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's offensive linemen run through drills before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana tight ends coach Bryce Erickson, left, embraces Hunter Mayginnes before Montana's game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next