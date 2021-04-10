Photos: Montana Grizzlies rout Central Washington

Share Facebook

Griz football players sing the UM fight song to the crowd after the game. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana Grizzlies offensive tackle Colton Keintz (76) celebrates with his teammates. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Malik Flowers greets the crowd before the game. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Malik Flowers runs with the ball as Central Washington Wildcats wide receiver Christian Gasca (31) misses a tackle. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Samuel Akem hurdles a Central Washington player. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana running back Nick Ostmo scores the opening touchdown of the game. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana's Omar Hicks Onu (7) and Gavin Robertson (2) celebrate. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Nick Ostmo works to break a tackle. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Nick Ostmo scores after a pass from quarterback Cam Humphrey was deflected to him. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Corbin Walker tackles a Central Washington receiver. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana Grizzlies safety Gavin Robertson (2) celebrates an interception. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana quarterback Kris Brown runs with the ball. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana quarterback Kris Brown scores his first touchdown as a Griz in the second half. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Kris Brown celebrates his first touchdown with teammate Danny Burton (85). The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Gabe Sulser (7) runs with the ball. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck celebrates in the first half. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Central Washington Wildcats running back Melvin Thornton (34) gets tackled. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Fans stay warm while they socially distance themselves in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

A UM student looks on in the first half. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck celebrates in the first half against Central Washington on April 10, 2021, in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Monte gestures to the crowd. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell (58) attempts to break up a pass. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s David Koppang falls to the ground with an interception in the second half. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana's Cole Grossman runs through Central Washington defenders. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Kris Brown runs with the ball. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Nash Fouch attempts to intercept a pass in the second half. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Xavier Harris gets tackled. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Xavier Harris runs with the ball. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana Grizzlies tight end Bryson Deming (87) pulls down a pass. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana Grizzlies tight end Bryson Deming (87) gets tackled. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Samuel Akem scores in the first half. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

Montana’s Samuel Akem celebrates after scoring in the first half. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

David Koppang (9) celebrates with teammates after an inception. The Montana football team beat Central Washington 59-3 on Sat., April 10, 2021 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics

