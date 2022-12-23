Montana's Justin Ford, Patrick Rohrbach named FCS All-Americans by AFCA

WACO, Texas — Montana football players Justin Ford and Patrick Rohrbach were named to the 2022 FCS All-America team selected by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday.

Ford, a cornerback, was a first-team selection. Ford had 34 total tackles, including two for loss, and finished fourth on the team in pass breakups with five in 2022. He was one of four players to lead the team with two interceptions and he recovered one fumble. Ford gave up just 12 pass completions in coverage for 163 yards.

The selection was the fourth All-America nod for Ford this season. He earned first-team honors from HERO Sports and second-team honors from The Associated Press and Stats Perform.

Rohrbach, Montana's punter, was a second-team selection by the AFCA. The freshman from Kalispell was named the FCS punter of the year after leading the Big Sky with an average of 45.2 yards per attempt. He totaled 2,170 yards on 48 punts while placing 18 inside the 20-yard line and booting 15 punts for 50-plus yards with a long of 68.

Rohrbach was also named an All-American by Hero Sports, the AP and Stats Perform. He finished ninth in the voting for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the top freshman in the FCS.

The AFCA has selected All-America teams since 1945. There were no Montana State players selected.

