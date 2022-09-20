Montana's Carly Anderson named Big Sky Player of the Week

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana setter Carly Anderson earned her first career Big Sky Conference Player of the Week award on Monday, being named the league's top offensive player over the past week. It marks Montana's second player-of-the-week award in the past three weeks, part of a successful non-conference slate that saw the Grizzlies post their most non-conference wins and best winning percentage in 17 seasons.

Over the weekend, Anderson helped Montana go 2-1 at the Chucktown Throwdown in South Carolina, tying for first place with wins over UNC Greensboro and host Charleston Southern. Running the offense, Anderson averaged 10.45 assists per set while also adding 23 digs, seven kills, five blocks and three service aces.

Her biggest performance came on Saturday, when Montana beat host Charleston Southern in five sets. The Grizzlies lost the first two sets, but despite facing a 0-2 hole, came back to win the final three. Anderson had a career-high 58 assists as she distributed the ball to an offense that hit an impressive .342 as a team. She also added 12 digs in the win, her third double-double of the season.

In Montana's three-set sweep over UNC Greensboro on Friday, Anderson had 37 assists, but was also effective keeping the ball in her hands, tallying four kills on six dump or joust attempts.

Four weeks into the season, the Ontario, Canada, native ranks second in the Big Sky with 10.08 assists per set, while also ranking fourth in the league with 17 service aces (0.43 per set). She sets up an offense that ranks second in the Big Sky for hitting percentage (.221), kills (12.93 per set) and assists (11.90).

After posting its best non-conference season since 2005, Montana will look to carry that momentum into Big Sky play, where five of its first six matches are on the road, beginning Thursday at Northern Arizona. The Grizzlies' lone home match during that stretch will come Saturday night

