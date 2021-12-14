Montana's Cameron Parker wins Big Sky Conference men's basketball player of the week

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference media release)

MISSOULA — Following a record-breaking outing, a triple-double and a 20-5-5 performance all in the span of seven days, Montana’s Cameron Parker has been named ROAR Organic Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

On Monday evening Parker set the Big Sky Conference record for single-game assists, dishing out 20 inside Dahlberg Arena. The previous record of 18 was set by Eastern Washington’s Ron McMahon in 1988 against UC Irvine. Parker broke the record in just 19 minutes of action.

Against Yellowstone Christian College, Parker became the third player in school history to record a triple-double, totaling 14 assists, 11 rebounds and 10 points. He was also only the fifth player this season in the NCAA to this point of the year to hit that mark.

In an 18-point win over Air Force, Parker scored 20 points to tie his Montana best, while also assisting on five baskets. He scored 14 points in the first half alone, shooting 5-of-7, including a stretch in which he scored nine consecutive Griz points. He finished that contest with five assists and rebounds.

On the week, Parker averaged 10.7 points on .526 shooting, in addition to 13.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Over Montana’s 3-0 stretch, he dished out 39 total assists in 80 minutes played. He was the Big Sky Conference leader in assists last season and leads the league currently. Additionally, he was an Honorable Mention to the 2020-21 Big Sky All-Conference team.

He also has the best assist/turnover ratio in the Big Sky at 3.5.

Parker, a native of Beaverton, Oregon, transferred to Montana from Sacred Heart.

This is Parker’s first Big Sky Player of the Week award.

