Montana women's soccer team wins Big Sky Conference championship, advances to NCAA tournament

GREELEY,Colo.— For the second time in less than six months, the Montana Grizzlies soccer team is the Big Sky Conference tournament champion.

The No. 2-seed Griz defeated Weber State 1-0 in the conference championship on Sunday and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the third time since 2018 under head coach Chris Citowicki. Montana also won the spring 2021 championship after the fall 2020 season was delayed due to COVID-19.

Zoe Transtrum found Jaden Griggs for a goal in the 36th minute to make it 1-0 Montana, which proved to be enough offense. UM keeper Camellia Xu set a new single-season program record with her 11th shutout on the season. Xu was named the Big Sky Conference Goalkeeper of the Year after the regular season.

It was the 13th win of the season for Montana (13-5-1), the most for the program since 2000.

The NCAA tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show.

