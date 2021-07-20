Montana women's, men's basketball 2021-2022 conference schedules released

The 2021-2022 conference schedules for Montana men's and women's basketball programs are set. The Big Sky Conference announced the Lady Griz' schedule on Monday, and followed up with the men on Tuesday.

For both the men and women, Big Sky teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, with 10 games each home and away. This marks a return to the system used prior to the COVID-altered 2020-2021 season. There will be a brief period of conference play in early December, before things open in full swing after Christmas.

The Lady Griz, who went 12-11 (9-8) last winter and finished sixth in the Big Sky, will open with home games against Sacramento State and Northern Colorado on Dec. 2 and 4. They'll face Idaho State, the reigning regular season and Big Sky tournament champions, on the road on Dec. 30.

Montana's first game against Montana State will be in Bozeman on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Bobcat women will come to Missoula on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Montana men's schedule largely mirrors the women, with the same dates but opposite locations most of the time. The Griz men, who finished 15-13 (7-9) last season, open at home against Sac St. (Dec. 2) and UNC (Dec. 4). The Griz will face reigning conference champion Eastern Washington for the first time on the road on Jan. 6, followed by a trip to Bozeman for a men's-women's doubleheader against Montana State on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Big Sky Conference tournament is once again in Boise, Idaho. The women begin play on Monday, March 7. The men's tournament will start on March 9.

Montana Women's Basketball 2021-2022 Big Sky Conference schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2 -- Sacramento State

Saturday, Dec. 4 -- Northern Colorado

Thursday, Dec. 30 -- at Idaho State

Saturday, Jan. 1 -- at Weber State

Thursday, Jan. 6 -- Eastern Washington

Saturday, Jan. 8 -- at Montana State

Thursday, Jan. 13 -- at Southern Utah

Thursday, Jan. 20 -- Portland State

Saturday, Jan. 22 -- Northern Arizona

Thursday, Jan. 27 -- at Idaho

Saturday, Jan. 29 -- at Eastern Washington

Thursday, Feb. 3 -- Weber State

Saturday, Feb. 5 -- Idaho State

Thursday, Feb. 10 -- at Northern Arizona

Saturday, Feb. 12 -- at Portland State

Thursday, Feb. 17 -- Idaho

Thursday, Feb. 24 -- Southern Utah

Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Montana State

Wednesday, March 2 -- at Northern Colorado

Friday, March 4 -- at Sacramento State

March 7-11 at Big Sky Conference tournament (Boise, Idaho)

Montana Men's Basketball 2021-22 Big Sky Conference schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2 at Sacramento State

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Northern Colorado

Thursday, Dec. 30 vs. Idaho State

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Weber State

Thursday, Jan. 6 at Eastern Washington

Saturday, Jan. 8 at Montana State

Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. Southern Utah

Thursday, Jan. 20 at Portland State

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Northern Arizona

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Idaho

Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. Eastern Washington

Thursday, Feb. 3 at Weber State

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Idaho State

Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Northern Arizona

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Portland State

Thursday, Feb. 17 at Idaho

Thursday, Feb. 24 at Southern Utah

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Montana State

Thursday, March 3 vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, March 5 vs. Sacramento State

March 9-12 at Big Sky Conference tournament (Boise, Idaho)

