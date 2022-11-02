Montana soccer opens Big Sky championships with win over Portland State

GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana women's soccer team kicked off their two-time defense of the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship with a bang on Wednesday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Portland State.

The Griz entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed while PSU was No. 3.

Senior Sydney Haustein got the scoring started for UM in the 29th minute off of an assists from Molly Quarry and Riley O'Brien. Molly Massman added another goal in the 44th minute to make it 2-0 headed into halftime.

The Griz continued to run away with it to start the second half as Maysa Walters scored on a free kick by Allie Larsen in the 47th minute to make it 3-0 and Montana controlled it from there.

The Griz finished with 15 shots and eight on goal while Portland State had 16 shots and seven on goal in the game. UM goalkeeper Camellia Xu finished with seven saves in the game.

Montana (7-6-6) will take on No. 2 Idaho (11-3-2) on Friday at 11 a.m. in the semifinal round.

The Grizzlies are seeking their fourth Big Sky tournament title in five years. UM won the 2018 tournament, as well as the tournament in the spring of 2021 — in place of the postponed 2020 fall season — as well as the tournament in fall of 2021 as well.