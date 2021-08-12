Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki signs 3-year contract extension

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki, who has led the Grizzlies to four Big Sky Conference titles in his first three seasons leading the program, has signed a three-year contract.

Hired in May 2018, Citowicki’s new contract locks him in through the 2023-24 season.

Citowicki coached Montana to the Big Sky tournament championship in 2018 in his first season in Missoula. The Grizzlies won the league’s regular-season title in 2019, going unbeaten at 6-0-3.

After navigating his program through the COVID disruptions of 2020, Citowicki led his team to the Big Sky Northwest Division title in the spring of 2021 with a 7-1-0 mark.

The Grizzlies won the Big Sky tournament championship with an overtime victory over Northern Colorado before losing 1-0 to South Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Montana ended the spring season with an RPI of 74. It was the program’s highest season-ending RPI since Betsy Duerksen’s 2000 team finished No. 60.

Citowicki’s teams have gone 16-3-7 in league matches, 20-4-7 overall against Big Sky opponents over his first three seasons.