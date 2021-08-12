Watch
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki signs 3-year contract extension

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
New Griz head soccer coach Chris Citowicki addresses his team at practice.
Chris Citowicki
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:10:21-04

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki, who has led the Grizzlies to four Big Sky Conference titles in his first three seasons leading the program, has signed a three-year contract.

Hired in May 2018, Citowicki’s new contract locks him in through the 2023-24 season.

Citowicki coached Montana to the Big Sky tournament championship in 2018 in his first season in Missoula. The Grizzlies won the league’s regular-season title in 2019, going unbeaten at 6-0-3.

After navigating his program through the COVID disruptions of 2020, Citowicki led his team to the Big Sky Northwest Division title in the spring of 2021 with a 7-1-0 mark.

The Grizzlies won the Big Sky tournament championship with an overtime victory over Northern Colorado before losing 1-0 to South Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Montana ended the spring season with an RPI of 74. It was the program’s highest season-ending RPI since Betsy Duerksen’s 2000 team finished No. 60.

Citowicki’s teams have gone 16-3-7 in league matches, 20-4-7 overall against Big Sky opponents over his first three seasons.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app