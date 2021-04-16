Montana soccer advances to Big Sky Conference title match

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- The Montana soccer team advanced to the championship match of the Big Sky Conference tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday afternoon in Ogden, Utah.

Taylor Stoeger scored both goals for the Grizzlies (9-1-0). She opened the scoring in the 59th minute with a shot from 30 yards out. She added the game-winner in the 96th from just a few feet out.

She is just the fifth player in program history to score a pair of goals in a postseason game.

Thursday’s semifinal marked the fourth straight season Montana and Northern Colorado have met up at the Big Sky tournament. It was the third time the match went into overtime.

Montana advances to face Northern Arizona in Saturday’s championship match, which starts at 3:30 p.m.

The Lumberjacks (7-2-1), champions of the Southeast Division, defeated Idaho 1-0 in Thursday’s first semifinal on a penalty kick in the first half.

It will be Montana’s 10th appearance in the tournament title match in program history, its second in three years under head coach Chris Citowicki.

