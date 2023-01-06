Montana men suffer overtime loss in back-and-forth game at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Jalen Cone's 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in overtime was the difference Thursday night as Montana fell 75-74 at Big Sky Conference foe Northern Arizona.

In a game that featured 19 lead changes and 14 ties, the Grizzlies had chances to win in the final seconds, but shots by Aanen Moody, Lonnell Martin and Justin Bannan missed the mark. The game went to overtime thanks to a pair of free throws by Josh Vazquez that tied the game 69-69 with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.

Bannan led the Grizzlies with 20 points and six rebounds, while Vazquez added 17 points with three 3-pointers. Moody also hit three 3s and scored 14 points while Dischon Thomas added 13 points for the Grizzlies.

Cone finished with 26 points to lead all scorers. Cone also had eight rebounds. Carson Towt had 17 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks while Liam Lloyd added 13 points.

Montana (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky) continues its road trip Saturday with a game at Northern Colorado. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Greeley, Colo.

