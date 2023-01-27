Watch Now
Montana men suffer 19-point loss on road at Sacramento State

James Dobson / MTN Sports
Montana coach Travis DeCuire instructs his team during a game against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana shot just 39.6% from the floor Thursday night in a 67-48 Big Sky Conference loss at Sacramento State.

Cameron Wilbon and Akol Mawein each came off the bench to score 16 points for the Hornets, who shot 51.9% from the floor and outrebounded the Grizzlies 35 to 19. Callum McRae added 14 points for Sacramento State. McRae and Mawein each grabbed seven rebounds.

Montana was led by Lonnell Martin's 14 points. Aanen Moody chipped in 12. The Grizzlies trailed 35-31 at halftime but were outscored 32-17 in the second half.

The Grizzlies fell to 9-12 overall and 3-6 in Big Sky play. Thehy have now dropped three games in a row for the first time this season. They travel to play Portland State on Saturday.

