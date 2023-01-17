Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Montana men fall on road as Eastern Washington pulls away

Montana Gonzaga Basketball
Associated Press
Montana head coach Travis DeCuire, right, speaks with Montana guard Brandon Whitney (12) and forward Josh Bannan (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash.
Montana Gonzaga Basketball
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 23:46:59-05

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington pulled away late in the second half Monday night and the Montana Grizzlies lost 64-57 in Big Sky Conference men's basketball at Reese Court.

The Grizzlies trailed 47-46 after a 3-pointer by Aanen Moody with 7:03 remaining, Josh Bannan tied the game 57-57 with a three-point play with 2:07 left. But That was the last time Montana scored.

The Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) won their seventh straight game. EWU put four players in double figures, led by Ethan Price's 13 points and Tyreese Davis' 12. Angelo Allegri added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Montana (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky) got 19 points from Dischon Thomas and 17 points and eight rebounds from Bannon. Brandon Whitney chipped in 11 points. The Griz made just 5 of 28 3-pointers.

Montana will host archrival Montana State on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119