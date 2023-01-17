Montana men fall on road as Eastern Washington pulls away

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington pulled away late in the second half Monday night and the Montana Grizzlies lost 64-57 in Big Sky Conference men's basketball at Reese Court.

The Grizzlies trailed 47-46 after a 3-pointer by Aanen Moody with 7:03 remaining, Josh Bannan tied the game 57-57 with a three-point play with 2:07 left. But That was the last time Montana scored.

The Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky) won their seventh straight game. EWU put four players in double figures, led by Ethan Price's 13 points and Tyreese Davis' 12. Angelo Allegri added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Montana (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky) got 19 points from Dischon Thomas and 17 points and eight rebounds from Bannon. Brandon Whitney chipped in 11 points. The Griz made just 5 of 28 3-pointers.

Montana will host archrival Montana State on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.