Montana men extend winning streak to four with victory at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana men's basketball team extended its Big Sky Conference winning streak to four games Thursday with a 69-61 victory at Idaho State.

The teams went into halftime tied 34-34, but consecutive 3-points from Lonnell Martin Jr. in the second half — the latter coming with 8:15 remaining — helped give the Grizzlies a 50-40 advantage and they were able to close it out down the stretch.

Martin finished with 14 points while Dischon Thomas had a game-high 16. Martin and Thomas combined to shoot 8 for 12 from 3-point range. The Griz made 10 total 3-pointers. Josh Bannan added 13 points and six rebounds, and Aanen Moody scored 11 for UM.

Brock Mackenzie had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bengals. Teammate Kolby Lee scored 11 points.

Montana improved its overall record to 13-12 and 7-6 in the Big Sky. The Grizzlies travel to play Weber State on Saturday at 7 p.m.