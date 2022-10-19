Montana libero Sarina Moreno named Big Sky Player of the Week after career night

(Editor's note: University of Montana Athletics release)

MISSOULA — Montana libero Sarina Moreno has been named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after a career-high 35 digs helped lead Montana to victory against Northern Arizona. The defensive effort helped hold the Lumberjacks under a .200 hitting percentage as Montana won a five set thriller.

Moreno's 35 digs tied for seventh overall in program history and included 26 through the first three sets, which would have tied the three-set school record.

A player that has already established her legacy within Montana volleyball as one of just two Grizzlies to reach 1,600 career digs, this was the first player of the week honor for the Missoula native.

Despite a Montana loss on Saturday to Northern Colorado, Moreno again put in a solid effort against the Big Sky's best attack with 13 digs. She averaged 6.0 digs per set for the week.

The Grizzly libero currently ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 4.10 digs per set and has upped her play in conference matches, improving to 4.59 digs per set against Big Sky opposition. She is second in Montana program history with 1,695 career digs, trailing all-time leader Jackie White by just 152.

This is the third time a Montana player has received player of the week honors this season, the most individual recognitions for Grizzly players since the 2013 season.

Moreno joins Paige Clark (Sept. 5) and Carly Anderson (Sept. 19), but is the first defensive player this season.

Montana will be in action in front of its home crowd again this week as they welcome Weber State and Idaho State to Missoula. The Grizzlies currently sit in fourth place in the Big Sky with a 4-3 conference record as they enter the back half of the schedule.