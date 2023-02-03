Montana Lady Griz get hot, shoot way to third consecutive victory

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana freshman Libby Stump scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures in a 78-61 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball victory Thursday at Northern Colorado.

Stump came off the bench to make 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers, to ignite UM’s third consecutive victory. Senior Carmen Gfeller added 16 points, sophomore Dani Bartsch scored 11 and freshman Mack Konig had 10.

Gfeller, Bartsch and Konig combined to shoot 15 for 24 from the floor. As a team, the Lady Griz 55% and hit 10 of 21 3-pointers.

“Pretty happy with that one, just in terms of controlling the game the whole time,” said Montana assistant coach Nate Harris stated in a press release. “Offensively we had it flowing for a bulk of the game. Really proud of what we did offensively, and we had some really strong defensive stretches too.”

UNC’s Hannah Simental led all scores with 27 points. Delaynie Byrne added 14 for the Bears.

Montana evened its record to 11-11 overall and improved to 7-4 in the Big Sky. The Lady Griz travel to play Northern Arizona on Saturday.

