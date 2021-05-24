Montana Lady Griz add East Carolina transfer Katerina Tsineke

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- The Montana women’s basketball program has added a transfer from East Carolina.

Katerina Tsineke, a 5-foot-9 guard who played for the Pirates for two seasons, signed a scholarship agreement recently and becomes the second addition to the Lady Griz program.

First-year coach Brian Holsinger signed Lisa Kiefer, of Marburg, Germany, to a National Letter of Intent last month.

“I’m excited about (Tsineke). We wanted somebody who can score and handle the ball. She’ll provide us with a lot of flexibility on the perimeter,” said Holsinger. “She’s a really good athlete and a great kid who has experience playing in a good league.”

Tsineke, whose twin sister Elena was the leading scorer on South Florida’s NCAA Tournament team this past season, is from Thessaloniki, Greece.

She saw action in 34 games in two seasons at East Carolina. She scored a career-high 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, against Wichita State as a freshman.

Prior to enrolling at East Carolina, Tsineke played in her home country for AS Niki Lefkadas, in both the EuroCup and the Greek Basket League, the top level of basketball in Greece. Tsineke also represented Greece at the 2017 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship, where she averaged 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

“As soon as I started talking to the coaching staff, I knew Montana was the place for me,” said Tsineke. “They were honest with me from the start, and I liked that. ... The head coach has a lot of experience and should help me elevate my game. I know that it will be a different experience, on and off the court, and I’m excited for that.”