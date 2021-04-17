Montana Grizzlies declared Big Sky Conference soccer champion after title match canceled

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Conference has declared its women’s soccer tournament championship match between Montana and Northern Arizona, which was scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon in Ogden, Utah, a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols within NAU’s program.

As a result, and after a meeting of the conference’s Olympic Sports Committee, Montana has been declared the tournament champion and will advance as the league’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, to be held in the state of North Carolina beginning April 27.

The Grizzlies will learn their first-round opponent when the NCAA announces the bracket on Monday.

“We regret that these two deserving teams, both of which won their divisions in impressive fashion during our regular season, will not have the opportunity to determine our champion on the pitch,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said.

“We feel for Northern Arizona’s student-athletes and coaches who worked so hard to reach this moment and hope that everyone involved remains safe and healthy.

“At the same time, we will look forward to cheering on Montana as the Griz proudly represent our conference in the national tournament.”

Due to privacy concerns, the conference will not provide additional details.