Montana Grizzlies add former NFL player, coaching veteran Ronnie Bradford to staff

MISSOULA -- Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck bolstered his staff on Thursday, announcing the addition of Ronnie Bradford to serve as the Grizzlies' assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach.

Bradford has 15 years of coaching experience, most recently at Southern California, where he was the Trojans' secondary coach.

"I've known Ronnie for many years, and I have high regard for him both as a person and as a football coach," Hauck said in a media release. "We feel fortunate to have him here working with our corners and serving as our assistant head coach. He's engaging, he's intelligent, and he's going to be great for our kids -- not just the corners, but the whole team."

Prior to coaching, Bradford played college football at Colorado, where he helped the Buffs win the 1990 national championship when he blocked an extra point in CU's 10-9 victory over Notre Dame, and then in the NFL for 10 seasons. His professional career started in 1993 after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He had stops with Denver, Arizona, Atlanta and Minnesota, playing in 136 career games (99 starts) and totaling 523 tackles, 14 interceptions (with 1 touchdown), 70 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He intercepted a pass in Super Bowl XXXIII as a member of the 1998 NFC titlist Falcons.

Bradford started his coaching career with Denver in 2003 and spent six seasons on the Broncos' staff, working with special teams and defensive backs. He was a defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

Bradford also has eight years of experience coaching college football with stops at Louisiana Tech, Memphis and California in addition to his time at USC.

"I'm very excited to be here at Montana, I know what kind of program Coach Hauck runs, and I know he does a great job. The players are a great, disciplined group who work hard, and that's all you can ask for from a coaching standpoint," said Bradford. "Coach Hauck has also put together a great staff, and I'm glad to be a part of it. I'm fired up and can't wait to go."