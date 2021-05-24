Montana Grizzlies AD, football, basketball coaches in Billings Wednesday

BILLINGS - The Montana Grizzlies are hosting their 2021 Spring Barbecue in Billings on Wednesday with athletic director Kent Haslam and multiple football and basketball coaches scheduled to be on hand.

The event opens with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at 8736 Camelot Lane. Tickets are $25 per family, $10 per adult and $5 per child with proceeds helping provide scholarships to UM student-athletes.

New Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger, men's head basketball coach Travis DeCuire and head football coach Bobby Hauck are scheduled to headline Wednesday's event with Haslam, along with a handful of assistant coaches, according to a member of the Billings UM Alumni Association Chapter.