Montana golf takes 5th in season opener

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- Led by top-10 finishes from seniors Allison Sobol and Kylie Esh, the Montana women’s golf team tied for fifth at the season-opening Kelsey Chugg Invitational in Eden, Utah, on Tuesday.

Sobol (76-77-75) shot her way to seventh place at Wolf Creek Golf Course, her best finish since tying for fifth at the Challenge at Coeur d’Alene Resort as a freshman.

After opening with an 80 in Monday’s first round, Esh closed with rounds of 76 and 73 to move up to a tie for eighth. It was the fifth top-10 finish of her collegiate career.

Sobol didn’t card anything worse than a bogey over the tournament’s final 47 holes. Esh had three birdies on Tuesday to match the three she had through the first 36 holes.

Montana (317-308-306) tied for fifth with Dixie State and finished nine strokes behind second-place Northern Colorado.

Host Weber State (300-301-297) won the tournament comfortably by 24 strokes.

Weber State’s Taitum Beck (75-71-72) won the tournament by a stroke over Southern Utah’s Pluem Yongyuan (72-73-74).

Meredith Boos (83-76-78) tied for 23rd, Jessica Ponce (78-83-80) tied for 31st and Patricia Joyce (89-79-83) tied for 44th.

Emmy Sundby (82-87-84), who tied for 47th, was the team’s top performer among the four individuals who were competing.

Montana will continue its fall season next Monday and Tuesday at the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda.

