Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu transferring to Minnesota

MISSOULA — Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu, one of the most decorated players in program history, is taking her talents to the Big 10.

Xu announced on social media Wednesday evening that she is transferring to the University of Minnesota to continue her college soccer career.

"After much consideration, I made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal this winter," Xu wrote on Twitter. "I'm excited to announce I'll be transferring to the Univ. of Minnesota this fall. Thank you to all at Montana for giving me the opportunity to be a Griz."

A native of Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada, Xu joined UM in the fall of 2020 where she redshirted before starting in goal during the fall 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2021 as a freshman, Xu was named the Big Sky Conference Goalkeeper of the Year after she set a program record with 11 shutouts as the Grizzlies won the Big Sky Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

In two seasons, Xu played in 40 games, starting in 39 of them, and she racked up 160 saves and 19 shutouts.

Minnesota finished 8-8-3 this past season.