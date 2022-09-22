Montana football team, 3-0 after non-league play, looks toward Big Sky opener during Grizzly Insider premiere

MISSOULA — In this week's premiere episode of the Grizzly Insider show, the 3-0 Montana football team looks back at last week's victory at Indiana State, and host Kyle Hansen also gives you a look at UM's first Big Sky Conference opponent, Portland State. The Griz and Vikings kick off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 15:44:41-04
