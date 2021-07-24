Montana football sets conference schedules through 2022-24

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- With Southern Utah set to depart the league after 2021, the Big Sky Conference announced future schedules for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 football seasons Saturday, completing the calendar in two of Montana's next three years.

Teams will play eight games in nine weeks in the next three seasons, with one bye week built in. The Grizzlies will also play four of their eight annual conference games in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana currently has three non-conference games on the books for 2022, two in 2023, and four in 2024, leaving one open date in 2023 yet to be filled before the next three years are locked in.

With an extra week in the 2024 competition window, the Griz will also play seven of their 12-total games at home in Missoula for the first seven-game season at UM since 2007.

The last time Montana played seven regular-season home games in 2007, the Grizzlies opened with five-straight home games and five-straight wins en-route to an unblemished regular-season record and an 11-1 overall record.

The Grizzlies open the 2021 fall season on Sept. 4 at Washington, with the home opener set for Sept. 11 against Western Illinois and a third non-conference home game Oct. 9 against Dixie State.

Montana Football Future Schedules (bold games are home)

2022

9-3, Northwestern State

9-10, South Dakota

9-17, @ Indiana State

9-24, Portland State

10-1, @ Idaho State

10-8, OPEN

10-15, Idaho

10-22, @ Sacramento State

10-29, @ Weber State

11-5, Cal Poly

11-12, Eastern Washington

11-19, @ Montana State

2023

9-2, Butler

9-9, @ Dixie State

9-16, OPEN

9-23, @ Northern Arizona

9-30, Idaho State

10-7, @ UC Davis

10-14, @ Idaho

10-21, OPEN

10-28, Northern Colorado

11-4, Sacramento State

11-11, @ Portland State

11-18, Montana State

2024

8-31, Missouri State

9-7, @ North Dakota

9-14, Morehead State

9-21, Western Carolina

9-28, @ Eastern Washington

10-5, Weber State

10-12, Northern Arizona

10-19, OPEN

10-26, @ Northern Colorado

11-2, @ Cal Poly

11-9, UC Davis

11-16, Portland State

11-23, @ Montana State