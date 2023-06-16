Montana football finalizes kickoff times for 2023 nonconference games

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies on Friday announced kickoff times for their three nonconference football games for the 2023 season.

UM's season opener against Butler will kick off at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies head south the following week for a night game against Utah Tech, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in St. George, Utah.

Finally, Montana returns home for another night game on Saturday, Sept. 16 against two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

All three of the Grizzlies’ nonconference games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Montana has one other kick time and broadcast already confirmed this season. The Griz will once again play in front of a national audience on ESPN2 when UM travels to face Big Sky foe Idaho on Oct. 14, with kickoff at the Kibbie Dome set for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Kickoff times and broadcast details for Montana’s other Big Sky Conference games will be announced at a later date.

