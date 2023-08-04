Montana football announces new roster additions as team reports for fall camp

(Editor's note: Montana athletics release.)

MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck announced the addition of 16 new players to the roster as the Grizzlies reported to fall camp on Friday, capping a summer of recruiting for the UM staff.

The Griz added nine transfers with collegiate experience and seven players from the high school ranks to fill out the roster on report day.



Hauck and his staff addressed needs up and down the roster with the summer recruiting haul, adding seven newcomers to the defense, six to the offense, and three specialists that will compete for playing time in the fall.

“Recruiting is a never-ending process in the current landscape of college football,” said Hauck. “Each of the players we’ve brought in can help us win, so we’re excited to have them here and to get going with fall camp.”

Including the recruits that committed to the team on signing day in February, a total of 35 new players have now joined the team since the end of the 2022 season, with 21 high schoolers and 14 transfers enrolling at UM.

The Grizzlies open fall camp on Monday with the first of 18 practices at Dornblaser Field. Montana opens the season on Sept. 2 with a first-time matchup against the Butler Bulldogs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Following is a list of the latest additions, with biographical info:

Tanner Barbour, Fr., S, 6' 2", 175, Pullman, Wash. / Pullman HS

2023: Walking-on the team in time for fall camp as a true freshman

High School: A three-time all-conference honoree at wide receiver… A two-time all-conference pick at defensive back… Also earned all-conference honors twice in basketball and once in track & field... Earned academic all-conference honors seven times… Caught 12 passes in a game, tied for fifth all-time in the Greater Spokane League… Named one of the top overall prospects in Eastern Washington/North Idaho by InlandNorthwestFootball.com… In two seasons at Pullman, rushed on 31 attempts for 186 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6 yards per carry… Played under head coach David Cofer at Pullman HS.

Travis Benham, R-Sr., P, 6' 3", 210, Pacifica, Calif. / Archbishop Riordan HS / San Jose St.

2023 (Montana): Joined the program in time for fall camp… Will compete for the starting punter position in his final season of eligibility.

2022 (San Jose St.): Recorded 28 punts for 1115 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per punt… Posted a career-long punt of 57 yards against Portland State… Also logged a season-high three punts inside the 20 against PSU… Totaled 5 punts that resulted in a touchback, 10 that resulted in a fair catch, 13 inside the 20, and three of 50+ yards on the season… Appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans.

2021 (San Jose St.): Was a squad member but did not record any stats.

2020 (San Jose St.): Was a redshirt… Mountain West All-Academic Team honoree

2019 (City College of San Francisco): Averaged 37.4 yards per punt on 45 punts… Had 12 fair catches and landed 17 inside the opponent's 20-yard line… Also a pitcher for 2020 Rams baseball team… Shared the team lead with four starts and pitched 31.1 innings before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

2018 (Lewis & Clark College): Football and baseball letterwinner in his first season at the major college level… Averaged 36.7 yards per punt… Credited with 21 fair catches and 18 punts inside the 20… Appeared in 10 games tossing 15 innings as the baseball team's primary relief pitcher

High School: Lettered in football, baseball and basketball at Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco… Punted, played quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and occasionally returned kickoffs… 2017 first-team All-West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) choice as a punter/quarterback… Averaged 35.7 yards a punt his senior season… Completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017… A team captain and "Most Valuable Player" of the 2017 Crusaders… Received All-WCAL honorable mention recognition for the 2018 baseball season… Led the basketball team in rebounding with his 5.6 average as a senior

Kade Boyd, Fr., S, 6' 0", 185, Billings, Mont. / Central HS

2023: Joined the program ahead of fall camp as a walk-on

High School: Billings Central’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns… Finished his career with 2,700 combined yards in two seasons... Totaled 1,210 rushing yards, 308 receiving yards, 23 touchdowns, 42 tackles, 1 pick-six, and three forced fumbles in his senior campaign… Rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports… Helped lead the Rams to two Class-A state title games… Led class A in rushing as a junior in 2021… A two-time first-team all-state running back and a three-time all-conference safety… Scored a kickoff return touchdown in the East-West Shrine Game… Prep coach was Jim Stanton… Originally committed to Montana Tech… Had offers from Carroll, Rocky, Mary, and Dickinson State.

Brayton Boyer, Fr., K, 5' 11', 180, Madison, N.J. / Madison HS

2023: Set to join the team for fall camp as a true freshman walk-on

High School: A former quarterback and kicker at Madison High… Helped the team to a 6-3 record his senior year… A first-team all-state honoree at kicker… Went 7 for 10 (.875) on field goal attempts with a season-long of 48 yards his senior year… Went 19/20 on PAT attempts as a senior… As a QB completed 81 passes for 1,020 yards and 9 TDs in his career and rushed for 392 yards and 4 TDs on 71 attempts.

Jordan Dever, Fr., WR, 6' 0", 170, Spokane, Wash. / Shadle Park HS

2023: A walk-on, he joins the team in time for fall camp.

High School: Rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports… A two-sport athlete, also played basketball… Was 1st-team all-conference at wide receiver and defensive back… Logged 1,349 all-purpose yards… Caught 59 passes for 1,103 yards and 12 TDs as a senior… Also logged 3 interceptions, 22 tackles, and 12 PBUs… Caught 7 passes for 117 yards and 2 TDs in a win over Rogers high.

Grant Glasgow, R-Fr., K, 6' 1", 195, Lawrence, Kan. / Lawrence HS / Kansas

2023 (Montana): Joined the squad in time for fall camp as a walk-on

2022 (Kansas): Was a redshirt… Did not register any stats

High School: Played under head coach Clint Bowen at Lawrence High School, where he handled the team’s kickoffs, field goals and extra points … Went 8-for-9 on field goals as a senior with a long of 48 and delivered a game-winning kick in the final seconds of the Lions’ victory at Olathe North … Converted 48-of-50 extra points, with two being blocked.

Joseph Grezmak, So., TE, 6' 5", 249, Pilot Mountain, N.C. / East Surry HS / Louisburg

2023 (Montana): Joined the team in time for fall camp.

2022 (Louisburg): Moved to tight end and caught three passes for 61 yards and 1 TD in six games played… Averaged 20.3 yards per catch and 30.5 yards per game.

High School: Played primarily on defense… Finished his senior year with 77 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks… Also blocked a punt, forced a fumble, and led the team with four fumble recoveries – two of which he took to the end zone… Helped East Surry to a 13-1 record as a senior… The Cardinals won the Foothills 2A Conference championship and were regional runners-up in the 2A West.

Duke Holter, Fr., OL, 6' 3", 265, Highlands Ranch, Colo. / Rock Canyon HS

2023 (Montana): Joined the team as a walk-on ahead of fall camp.

High School: The No. 17-ranked player in Colorado by MaxPreps… Head coach was Kevin Meyer

Matai Mata'afa, R-So., DL, 6' 1", 220, Lahaina, Hawaii / Lahainaluna HS / Mississippi St.

2023 (Montana): Moved to Missoula and joined the program in time for fall camp.

2022 (Mississippi St.): Appeared in two games, primarily on special teams, but did not log any stats.

2021 (Mississippi St.): Appeared in one game... Redshirted his first year with the program... Made collegiate debut against FCS team Tennessee State

High School: Prepped at Lahainaluna High School in Hawaii… Was rated a 3-star prospect by 247sports… Helped Lahainaluna win the Hawaii D-II state championship as a junior… Also had an offer from Washington State… Older brother Hercules played for the Cougs before going on to the NFL…

Clifton McDowell, Sr., QB, 6' 4", 220, Spring, Texas / Louisiana / Kilgore / Central Arkansas

2023 (Sr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for summer workouts… Expected to compete for a starting job during fall camp… Chose Montana over other D-I offers from Norfolk State, Savannah State, Texas A&M Commerce, Delaware State, and Southern... A grad transfer, he holds two years of eligibility.

2022 (Jr. – Central Arkansas): In six appearances at Central Arkansas, he completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 69 yards, had one touchdown and one interception… He also rushed 10 times for 89 yards and 2 TDs… He graduated from Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.

2021 (So. – Kilgore): Played in 10 games at Kilgore College (Texas), where he completed 31 of 68 passes for 671 yards and 4 touchdowns… Also rushed 43 times for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns, with a long rush of 75 yards and an average of 8.7 yards per carry.

2020 (R-Fr. - Louisiana): Made one appearance on the year, checking in during the Georgia Southern game... Did not record any stats.

2019 (Fr. - Louisiana): Appeared in one game during his rookie campaign for the Ragin’ Cajuns … Against Texas Southern on Sept. 14, he completed his only pass for eight yards.

High School: A highly regarded dual threat quarterback out of high school… Rated the 34th-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class… 247 Sports three-star recruit…Accounted for 37 touchdowns during his senior season, passing for 1,820 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,330 yards and 19 touchdowns… He was named the 16-6A District MVP after his stellar senior year… Totaled 31 touchdowns (19 passing, 12 rushing) and 2,160 yards (1,310 passing, 850 rushing) as a junior en route to First Team All-District honors… Received offers from ULM, Texas Southern, Texas State and Georgetown.

Brendan Murphy, Fr., LB, 6' 2", 225, Seattle, Wash. / O'Dea HS

2023: Joined the program ahead of fall camp

High School: A two-time first-team All-Metro at outside linebacker as a junior and inside linebacker as a senior… A team captain… A two-sport athlete, also played basketball for O’Dea… Also received interest from San Diego, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Wagner, and Yale… Prep coach was Monte Kohler

Erich Osteen, R-Jr., LB, 6' 2", 220, Simi Valley, Calif. / Chaminade Prep / UCLA

2023 (Montana): Joined the team in time for spring practice with two seasons of eligibility remaining… Logged four tackles in the spring game.

2022 (UCLA): Was a squad member but did not see game action

2021 (UCLA): Did not see game action… Earned a spot on the Fall 2021-22 Pac-12 Honor Roll.

2020 (UCLA): Did not see game action... Earned a spot on the Fall 2020-21 Pac-12 Honor Roll.

2019 (UCLA): Was a redshirt in his first year with the program

High School: Attended Chaminade College Prep and lettered in football as a linebacker, defensive end, offensive line, and fullback… First-team all-league… His senior season, he had 57 total tackles and 4.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss… Also was a member of the wrestling team, where he was a two-time league champ, two-time CIF champ and advanced to place twice at the state meet… 2018 Daily News Wrestler of the Year.

Lucas Pendergast, R-Fr., WR, 6' 4", 210, Seattle, Wash. / Kings HS / Nevada

2023 (Montana): Joined the team for fall camp

2022 (Nevada): Was a walk-on redshirt with the Wolfpack

High School: Named second-team all-conference WR as a senior… A two-sport athlete, also played baseball… Earned all-conference honors as a junior… Caught 44 passes for 649 yards and 8 TDs as a junior… Prepped under head coach Jim Shapiro

Evan Shafer, Jr., TE, 6' 5", 270, Connersville, Ind. / Connorsville HS / Hillsdale

2023 (Montana): Joined the team in time for fall camp.

2022 (Hillsdale): Played in nine games for Hillsdale but did not record any stats.

2021 (Hillsdale): Played in two games for the Chargers as a freshman… Caught a two-yard pass for his first career touchdown in a 20-3 win over Walsh.

High School: Standout lineman and three-sport athlete for Connersville (IN)... Was named team MVP both his junior and senior year, and earned All-Eastern Indiana Conference honors for three straight seasons, putting up 156 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three fumble recoveries while also contributing as a fullback and tight end... A two-time sectional champion as a wrestler who finished fourth in the state of Indiana as a heavyweight and won semi-state and regional titles as a senior... Two-time regional qualifier in track and field in the 110m and 300m hurdles.

Owen Tesch, Fr., LB, 6' 2", 215, Yorba Linda HS / Yorba Linda HS

2023: Joined the team in time for fall camp as a walk-on.

High School: Logged 74 tackles as a senior… Named to the All-CIFSS D3 team as a senior… Helped lead Yorba Linda to a 14-1 season and a CIF Division 3 championship… Had originally committed to D-III Chapman… Logged 11 tackles, an interception, a sack and forced fumble in the regional championship…

Jelani Warren, R-Jr., CB, 6' 0", 199, Oakland, Calif. / Bishop O'Dowd HS / UCLA

2023 (Montana): Joined the team at fall camp… Has two years of eligibility remaining

2022 (UCLA): Was a squad member but did not see action… Earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll

2021 (UCLA): Was a squad member but did not see action

2020 (UCLA): Was a squad member but did not see action… Earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll

2019 (UCLA): Was a redshirt

High School: Attended Bishop O’Dowd HS and played two years of varsity football… All-league, all-city and won the NCS Div. II championship in 2018… His senior season, he caught 48 passes for 1,042 yards and 18 touchdowns… Credited with 23 total tackles… Also was a member of the basketball and track teams.

