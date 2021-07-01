Lady Griz sign guard from Greece

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- The Montana women’s basketball program has signed Lamprini Polymeni, a 5-foot-9 guard from Thessaloniki, Greece, to a National Letter of Intent.

The addition of Polymeni gives first-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger a four-player freshman class for 2021-22.

Dani Bartsch (Helena, Mont.) and Haley Huard (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) signed NLIs in November. Holsinger signed Lisa Kiefer (Marburg, Germany) in April.

Polymeni has experience playing for her age-group national team as well as three years playing alongside professionals for Niki Lefkadas in Greek’s top division.

“She is a combo guard who can play the point or play the wing,” said Holsinger in a media release. “She can handle the ball, she can score. I think she’ll fit in perfectly as a guard who can do a little bit of everything.”

Polymeni represented her home country at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship in 2018 in Montenegro, when Greece finished second behind Sweden in Division B.

Playing in the top division at the 2019 tournament in North Macedonia, Greece finished 12th.

Polymeni, who scored 17 points against the Czech Republic in pool play at the tournament, played alongside Elena Bosgana, who will be a freshman at Stanford, and Danai Papadopoulou, who will be a freshman at Kansas.

Polymeni plays alongside former U.S. collegiate players Briana Green (UTEP) and Nina Bessolo (UC Davis) for Niki Lefkadas. She leads the team in both scoring (14.7/g) and assists (2.6/g).

“I chose Montana because I felt from the start it was the best fit for me,” said Polymeni. “Also because of the connection I felt with the coaches and the way they want to build this team.

“I love hard work and can’t wait to meet my teammates and help Montana on this journey. I’m excited to study and play basketball in a university with such a big history. I can’t wait to join this team and get to work.”

