Kickoff times announced for Montana Griz football

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- The Montana Grizzlies will play their home opener against Western Illinois under the lights of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and the remainder of the 2021 home schedule will start in the traditional early afternoon time slot, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday.

The Griz will face the Leathernecks at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in a Maroon Out night game in Missoula, with UM's home games against Cal Poly (Sept. 25), Dixie State (Oct. 9), and Sacramento State (Oct. 16) starting at 1 p.m. Home games against Southern Utah (Oct. 30) and Montana State (Nov. 20) will start at noon.

Kickoff times for Montana's five road games have also been confirmed, with UM facing Washington at 6 p.m. (MT) on Sept. 4, Eastern Washington at 8:30 p.m. (MT) on Oct. 2, Idaho at 2 p.m. (MT) on Oct. 23, Northern Colorado at noon on Nov. 6, and Northern Arizona at 1 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The schedule gives Montana a total of three night games, with the season opener at Washington starting at 6 p.m. (MT), the home opener against Western Illinois starting at 6 p.m., and the road game at Eastern Washington starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 all-time in night games played at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and are also 29-4 in home-openers since it opened in 1986.

University of Montana football schedule

9-4, @ Washington, 6 p.m.

9-11, Western Illinois, 6 p.m.

9-25, Cal Poly, 1 p.m.

10-2, @ Eastern Washington, 8:30 p.m.

10-9, Dixie State, 1 p.m.

10-16, Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

10-23, @ Idaho, 2 p.m.

10-30, Southern Utah, noon

11-6, @ Northern Colorado, noon

11-13, @ Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

11-20, Montana State, noon