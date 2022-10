MISSOULA — Montana suffered its third consecutive defeat on Saturday, a 24-21 road loss to No. 5 Weber State.

The 11th-ranked Griz were without starting QB Lucas Johnson, who suffered a head injury the week prior at Sacramento State. Montana's offense managed just 114 total yards and only 10 first downs. The Grizzlies lost three straight games for just the second time since 1992.

To watch a condensed replay of Saturday's Montana Television Network broadcast from Ogden, Utah, see the video above.