Grizzly Insider: UM coach Bobby Hauck looks back on 2022, ahead toward future

MISSOULA — Montana's 2022 football season came to an end last Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff loss at third-seeded North Dakota State, 49-26. The Grizzlies, who went 4-4 in Big Sky Conference play, finished the year with an 8-5 overall record.

In the final episode of the Grizzly Insider of the football season, UM coach Bobby Hauck sat down with MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen to look back on the NDSU game, reflect on the 2022 season and look forward to the future.

To view the episode, see the video above.