Grizzly Insider: Sophomore Dani Bartsch taking on greater role for Montana women

MISSOULA – This week’s Grizzly Insider show takes a look at Lady Griz sophomore Dani Bartsch, who was recently inserted into the started lineup and helped UM to two victories at home last week over Sacramento State and Portland State.

Montana’s win over Sac State came against the top team in the Big Sky standings. The Lady Griz (10-11, 6-4 Big Sky) won a high-scoring affair, 81-77. They then ran past Portland State 88-56. Bartsch, a 6-foot-2 post out of Helena Capital, scored in double figures in both games.

Second-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger joins the show to discuss his team’s progress.

The Grizzly men (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky) snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday at Portland State with a 73-67 victory. Coach Travis DeCuire joins the show as UM is returns home this week to face Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

