Grizzly Insider: Receiver Keelan White discusses his breakout season

MISSOULA — Montana started its Big Sky Conference football slate with a 28-14 loss at Northern Arizona last week. The Grizzlies will look to get back on track Saturday when they welcome Idaho State to Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck and junior receiver Keelan White join this week's Grizzly Insider — hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran — which can be viewed in the video player above.

Hauck talks about the game against NAU, and White, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, discusses his breakout season and growing in the game. White walked on to the Griz football team in 2019 and has since established himself as a reliable receiver. After a career game against the Lumberjacks in which he caught nine passes for 92 yards, White leads UM with 16 receptions on the season and his second on the team with 183 receiving yards.

Hansen and Corcoran close out this week's show looking ahead to Montana's game with Idaho State.

Kickoff between the Griz and Bengals is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.