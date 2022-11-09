Grizzly Insider: Nick Ostmo talks 200-yard rushing night vs. Cal Poly; Bobby Hauck dissects Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — Running back Nick Ostmo is the special guest on this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show.

Ostmo is coming off a 26-carry, 221-yard, two-touchdown performance in last week's 57-0 blowout of Cal Poly. It was a career day for Ostmo, and he helped the Grizzlies snap a three-game losing streak. Ostmo and the Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) are preparing to welcome longtime Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and the game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck also joins the show to discuss the matchup with EWU. The Eagles, at 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference, are having an uncharacteristic season.

MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen hosts the Grizzly Insider on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

