Grizzly Insider: Montana teams set for Big Sky tourney in Boise

MISSOULA — On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider, the Montana men's and women's basketball teams set the stage for the Big Sky Conference postseason tournament, which begins this weekend in Boise, Idaho.

Montana's men take a 16-13 overall record into the tournament. The Grizzlies, the No. 4 seed, will play No. 5 Idaho State on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinal round.

The UM women are 14-15 entering the tourney. The Lady Griz are the No. 5 seed, and will play No. 4 Eastern Washington on Monday at noon for a berth in the semis on Tuesday.

Griz men's coach Travis DeCuire, women's coach Brian Holsinger, and guard Josh Vazquez join the Grizzly Insider this week for a look ahead at the tournament. The first 14 games of the tournament can be seen on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here.

The Grizzly Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, and airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

