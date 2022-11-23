Grizzly Insider: Montana football coach Bobby Hauck previews playoff matchup with SE Missouri

MISSOULA — Montana head coach Bobby Hauck is the lone guest for this week's Grizzly Insider show as the Montana football team prepares to host Southeast Missouri on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 55-21 loss at the hands of rival Montana State in the 121st Brawl of the Wild last week in Bozeman. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies, with a 7-4 overall record, were one of the last teams selected for the 24-team postseason bracket. Their game against SEMO will kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. from Washington-Grizzly Stadium and will be broadcast on national television by ESPN2.

Southeast Missouri finished its regular season with a 9-2 overall record and tied UT Martin for the Ohio Valley Conference championship. SEMO received the OVC's automatic playoff bid by winning a coin flip. According to the OVC, the coin flip tiebreaker was approved by its football coaches and Council of Directors of Athletics, and was used to determine its automatic bid to the postseason. Southeast Missouri and UT Martin both went 5-0 in the league and beat the same opponents.

The Grizzly Insider, hosted this week by MTN's Jay Kohn, airs throughout the season on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

