Grizzly Insider: Mack Anderson, Montana coaches look toward rivalry games vs. Montana State

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams, fresh off playing three games in a five-day stretch, are set to host archrival Montana State in a doubleheader on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

The double dip begins with the women's game at 2 p.m. with the men's game following at 7. Both games will be broadcast by the Montana Television Network.

Montana's men (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky) have been in win-one, lose-one mode during the early portion of the Big Sky schedule. The Griz are coming off a 64-57 defeat at Eastern Washington on Monday. The Lady Griz (8-10, 4-3 Big Sky) saw a three-game winning streak snapped Monday at home versus EWU, 87-60.

On this week's Grizzly Insider show, senior (and Bozeman High product) Mack Anderson, along with Griz coach Travis DeCuire and Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger, look back at the most recent slate of games and look forward toward the rivalry matchup with MSU.

The Grizzly Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

