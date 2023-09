MISSOULA — The Grizzly Insider has returned for the 2023 season, and Montana coach Bobby Hauck sits down for the first episode to recount last week's opening victory over Butler and look ahead to this week's matchup with Utah Tech.

Linebacker Riley Wilson, who made six tackles against Butler, also joins the show. The Griz now turn their attention to a matchup this Saturday with Utah Tech. The Grizzlies and Trailblazers kick off at 7 p.m.