Grizzly Insider: Bobby Hauck talks Cal Poly matchup; Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger addresses upcoming season

MISSOULA — The Montana football team returns home for the first time since mid-October when it hosts Big Sky Conference rival Cal Poly on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Griz (5-3, 2-3 Big Sky) are looking to get back in the win column on the heels of a three-game losing streak that has plummeted the team to No. 16 in the national rankings.

James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana head coach Bobby Hauck looks on during a game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 3, 2022.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, UM coach Bobby Hauck discusses his team's matchup with Cal Poly (1-7, 0-5). The Mustangs are coached by longtime Big Sky coach Beau Baldwin. Montana and Cal Poly haven't played since a 48-28 Griz win in San Luis Obispo, Calif., in 2018.

Montana Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger also joins the show to provide a preview for the 2022-23 women's basketball season.

MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen hosts the Grizzly Insider on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

